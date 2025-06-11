New Pulse Abarth to be unveiled at Interlagos Festival

The Scorpion brand is preparing to make its mark at the 2025 Interlagos Festival, scheduled from June 12-15 at the Interlagos Circuit in São Paulo. Abarth will be present with a series of exclusives designed for speed and performance enthusiasts, offering an immersive experience centered on sportiness.

Abarth takes center stage at the 2025 Interlagos Festival

Among the event highlights will be the official presentation of the New Pulse Abarth, a model destined for the 2026 range and awaited with new features. Alongside the range novelty, the public will be able to experience Abarth emotions firsthand thanks to track and off-road test drives.

Those wanting to test power on asphalt will be able to get behind the wheel of the Fastback Abarth directly on the Interlagos Circuit. For off-road adventure lovers, the Fiat Toro will also be available, a successful pickup in the South American market, also ready to be tested on the off-road track set up for the occasion.

Among the most engaging activities is Scorpions Sound, a station where an Abarth engine will be displayed. Visitors will be able to wear headphones, press an accelerator pedal and listen live to the unmistakable Abarth roar, taking photos next to the Scorpion’s beating heart.

For those seeking virtual thrills, Abarth has created a challenge with three complete stations with steering wheels, pedals and immersive devices that will allow participants to engage in a high-speed virtual race. Results will be shown in real time on a large screen, adding a dose of competitiveness to the experience.

There will be no shortage of incursions into the world of street art. Artist Rodrigo The Art will be present at the event to create a live work on a personalized giant helmet, which visitors can use as a background for photos and videos. Additionally, artist Pardal will bring his creativity to official merchandising, personalizing Abarth and Fiat Wear products purchased during the festival in real time.”