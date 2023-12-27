New Peugeot 5008 to debut in August 2024: here’s how it will change

The New Peugeot 5008 will make its official debut in August 2024, and we have decided to reveal all the interesting information we have about its design, technology, and engines. Regarding the exterior design, the new Peugeot 5008 is ready to adopt some style secrets from its smaller sibling, the 3008.

We can envision the same elegant headlights with three LEDs and the characteristic Peugeot grille with that fading pattern. However, this should not be misleading; the 5008 has its character. It features a longer rear part, a higher roofline, and a straight-cut tail. With the 3008 evolving into a fastback-style SUV coupe, the differentiation between the two models will be more intense than before.

Here’s what we know so far about the new Peugeot 5008 set to unveil in 2024

The New Peugeot 5008 will measure over 4,700 mm in length, surpassing the current model’s 4,641 mm and getting closer to mid-size SUV rivals like the Skoda Kodiaq and Renault Espace. For comparison, the E-3008 measures 4,540 mm in length, which entails a significant difference of at least 160 mm between these SUV siblings, mainly due to the 5008’s extended rear overhang.

The increased size will result in a more spacious cabin and larger boot space. Like the current model, Peugeot will offer five and seven-seater versions, catering to the needs of larger families. On the other hand, the dashboard should be shared with the E-3008, featuring a 21-inch panoramic and curved i-Cockpit display, a compact diameter steering wheel, and premium materials. The same goes for safety equipment, which includes the latest ADAS technology from the Stellantis parts bin.

The New Peugeot E-3008 introduced the STLA Medium architecture, which will serve as the basis for numerous next-generation models from the Stellantis brands. As expected, the Peugeot 5008 will use an extended version of this platform, fully leveraging its advanced technology and compatibility with multiple powertrains. We already know from our scoop reports that the new Peugeot 5008 will be available in both fully electric and hybrid versions.

The new E-5008 from Peugeot will come in two fully electric versions, one less than the E-3008. The base EV version will have a 73 kWh battery and a 210 HP electric motor on the front axle only. Alternatively, there will be a version with greater autonomy, equipped with a 98 kWh battery and a more powerful 230 HP electric motor. In addition to the classic hybrid, there are rumors of a possible plug-in hybrid version in the range.