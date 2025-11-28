New Maserati Ghibli MHEV: the digital concept blending diesel, performance and luxury

With the exit of diesel engines from its lineup, Maserati chose to focus all its efforts on gasoline and electric powertrains, pursuing an increasingly performance-oriented and sporty vision. A choice consistent with the brand’s positioning, but one that ended up leaving part of its historic customer base uncovered. We are mainly talking about managers and professionals used to covering hundreds of miles every day, for whom the car is not just a pleasure object, but also a true working tool.

This digital concept imagines a diesel hybrid Maserati Ghibli

For this type of customer, long driving range, low fuel consumption, high acoustic comfort and strong low-end torque are essential, exactly the qualities that Maserati’s diesel models once delivered perfectly on long highway journeys. This sense of technical nostalgia is what inspired an interesting digital design exercise imagining a possible diesel mild-hybrid Ghibli.

The concept is signed by Angelo Berardino, a widely followed digital concept creator, who shared on LinkedIn his interpretation of a hypothetical Maserati Ghibli 2.2 Turbo Diesel MHEV. The idea behind the project is to blend the character of the Trident’s traditional diesel engine with a mild-hybrid system, capable of improving efficiency and reducing emissions without sacrificing the smoothness and comfort typical of the model.

The render depicts a sedan with elegant, well-balanced proportions, fully consistent with Maserati’s design language, yet updated with modern elements such as LED headlights, cleaner surfaces and more refined aerodynamic solutions. In the designer’s vision, this “alternative” Ghibli would represent the ideal meeting point between luxury, performance and long driving range, filling the gap left by the disappearance of diesel from the lineup.

Although it is only a virtual project, Berardino’s concept sparks a broader reflection on Maserati’s future and on the needs of a segment of customers who, even in the age of electrification, continue to look for solutions tailored to long-distance driving. It is clear that a return of diesel, even in hybrid form, now seems extremely unlikely, but the interest generated by this render shows how the topic is still very much alive among enthusiasts and industry insiders.