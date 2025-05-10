New Lancia Ypsilon X: here’s what the city car would look like in SUV version

The digital designer and creator MDP Automotive has unveiled on his Instagram page a personal interpretation of what could be an SUV version of the new Lancia Ypsilon, officially launched last year. The project is called Lancia Ypsilon X.

New Lancia Ypsilon X: here’s what it would look like as an SUV

Commenting on his creation, he explained: “In a market dominated by small crossovers, I imagined a car capable of capturing a wider share for the Italian brand. This model is built on the platform shared with Jeep Avenger, Alfa Romeo Junior, and Fiat 600. The keyword? Elegance.”

Currently, the Lancia range lacks a true SUV. In the coming years, the brand will launch the new Lancia Gamma, a cross between a sedan and a crossover, and, in 2029, the new Delta, faithful to its DNA as a C-segment hatchback. However, the render featured in this article proposes a classic B-SUV, which in terms of size, design, and elegance could achieve excellent results in the market, probably surpassing the Ypsilon itself in sales and perhaps even the future Gamma and Delta.

Many believe that, if Lancia decided to introduce a fourth model in its range, it could indeed be a compact SUV. At the moment, however, there is no official confirmation, and we must make do with this interesting render, which imagines not only the exterior design but also the interior of the possible “Ypsilon X.” Naturally, should a similar model actually arrive on the market, it would likely adopt a different name, perhaps once again inspired by the brand’s historical tradition, as has already happened for the confirmed models.