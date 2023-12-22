New Lancia Ypsilon: the design is aimed at selling across Europe

Recently, we showed you the first images of the new Lancia Ypsilon. The prototype of the Lancia model indeed ended up in the water, possibly due to a theft in France, and images of the model have surfaced on the web. Based on these images, recent spy photos of the camouflaged prototype, and official teasers released by Lancia, the Russian site Kolesa has published a render showing what could be the design of this vehicle. As we know, it will be officially unveiled in February 2024 in Milan in a limited edition made in partnership with Cassina.

Here’s how the final version of the new Lancia Ypsilon, debuting in February, might look

The new Lancia Ypsilon will be built on the same platform as the Opel Corsa. The new Italian product has similar overall body proportions, a windshield with front pillars, and door openings. However, the rest of the design of this upcoming new product can be considered unique. For instance, the front will be in the style of the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept unveiled last April in Milan. There will be a similar design with three LED light strips on the sides (based on the letter Y), and the bumper will have hexagonal blocks for the main light.

Features of the new Lancia Ypsilon family will include “hidden” door handles in the rear pillars, while the pillars themselves are rendered completely black (and will also bear the company’s logos). The rear part of the new sedan will be very original, thanks to the round segment tail lights, again evoking associations with the company’s recent concept. At the center of these segments are Y-shaped elements that will likely serve as brake lights.

The new Lancia Ypsilon will be built on the modular CMP platform and will be offered with a hybrid or fully electric powertrain. The debut version will be fully electric and has already been named the Lancia Ypsilon Limited Edition Cassina. It will be produced in an edition of 1,906 units to commemorate the founding year of Lancia. The production of the sedan will be established in the Spanish Opel plant in Figueruelas, where the F-generation Corsa is also produced. With this new product, Lancia will return to the major European market, as currently, the brand’s cars are sold only in Italy.