New Lancia SUV revealed? Here’s what it might look like

The Lancia Pu+Ra HPE is the concept that marked a turning point for the Italian brand’s design and future strategy. Officially presented on April 15, 2023, and unveiled to the public during Milan Design Week, this concept car previewed Lancia’s new design language, foreshadowing the arrival of the new Ypsilon and inaugurating the brand’s entry into electric mobility.

Lancia Pu+Ra HPE: the concept that shows what a brand SUV coupé could look like

The “Pu+Ra” name combines “Pure” and “Radical,” while the “HPE” designation pays homage to the historic 1975 Lancia Beta HPE. Built on Stellantis’ STLA EV platform, the Pu+Ra HPE is the brand’s first fully electric concept and aims to deliver approximately 435 miles of range. The design stands out with its two-door coupé silhouette, star-inspired LED headlights, wheels featuring the same motif, and circular rear lights that evoke the legendary Stratos. The interior, developed in collaboration with Cassina, uses sustainable and recycled materials with strong emphasis on comfort and minimalist elegance.

While there are currently no plans to bring the Pu+Ra HPE to production in this configuration, many hope the concept could inspire future models. This is evidenced by numerous renders appearing online, including a recent SUV coupé reinterpretation that has generated particular interest. Such an evolution would represent a coherent and fascinating addition to Lancia’s future lineup, which after the new Ypsilon will see the flagship Gamma arrive in 2026, followed by the highly anticipated Delta in 2029.

No additional models beyond these three have been announced, but it’s plausible that Stellantis, starting in 2030, could launch a second phase of Lancia’s revival, provided initial results meet expectations. The automotive group appears to strongly believe in the Italian brand’s potential, and it’s not unreasonable to expect the range could eventually expand with additional vehicles that combine style, technology, and Italian spirit.