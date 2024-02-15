New Lancia Hyena Zagato: here’s what it could look like in a modern version

The Lancia Hyena Zagato stands out as one of the most captivating projects of the renowned brand, which has collaborated with leading Italian automotive brands for decades. Launched in the early ’90s, this car has captured the interest of sports car enthusiasts. The designer MDP Automotive has recently decided to reinterpret this classic in a modern version, breathing new life into an iconic automotive creation.

A new render showcases what a new Lancia Hyena Zagato could look like

The new Lancia Hyena Zagato would undoubtedly be a model that delights many motor enthusiasts, not just fans of the Italian automotive brand. The car was produced in an extremely limited number, with sources indicating a production run of between 24 and 25 units. Under the hood, it featured a 2-liter, four-cylinder inline engine with 16 valves, delivering a power output of 250 horsepower. This power was distributed to all four wheels thanks to the all-wheel drive system, giving the car exceptional thrust and superior handling on the road.

Despite the Italian company’s refusal to continue the project, Zagato decided to take on this challenge and went to work to create the Lancia Hyena. Its main features included smoother and more flowing lines compared to the car it was derived from, a design also found in the modern rendition by MDP Automotive.

The rarity and exclusivity of the original Lancia Hyena Zagato are reflected in the high prices this car can fetch on the vintage car market. Recently, one of these vehicles was sold at auction for approximately 200,000 euros. This render speculates on what a new version of the famous model could look like. Who knows, maybe in the future, the car could indeed return in a new guise to the market.