New Lancia Gamma HF: will this be its design?

New Lancia Gamma HF will be the top-of-the-range version of the future flagship of the Italian car manufacturer. Its arrival on the market was officially confirmed in recent weeks by the brand’s CEO, Luca Napolitano. It will be a high-performance version that, according to rumors, could have a price higher than 60,000 euros.

Will this be the design of the top-of-the-range version of the future Lancia Gamma HF?

The new Lancia Gamma HF will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Melfi, Italy, and will be based on the STLA Medium platform. The car, which should arrive about a year after the standard version, will debut in 2027 and will be exclusively electric. The “standard” version will arrive on the market in 2026 and will be about 4.7 meters long.

The engine of the new Lancia Gamma HF should have a power that will approach 400 horsepower. In addition, the model will be equipped with all-wheel drive and a 104 kWh battery, which will offer a range of 700 km on a single charge. These characteristics indicate a car with high performance and remarkable energy efficiency.

The new Lancia Gamma will be a car with a fastback style and therefore will not be a classic flagship. We will find the same style in the new Lancia Gamma HF as well. In this regard, Auto-Moto has published a rendering that imagines what the design of this future Lancia car could look like. We will see if this will really be the appearance of this car and what other news will emerge in view of its debut.