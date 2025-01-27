New Lancia Delta HF 2029: will it really look like this?

The new generation Lancia Delta is keeping everyone waiting, with a debut expected between 2028 and 2029, but at the moment details about this model have not yet been revealed, given that there is still considerable time before its market arrival. The latest rumors suggest that it could be produced at Pomigliano d’Arco, Italy, on the STLA Small platform, with the possibility of adding a combustion engine version alongside the already confirmed electric variant.

Lancia Delta: here’s how the new generation could look

CEO Luca Napolitano has previewed that it will have a geometric and muscular design, faithful to fans’ expectations. A particularly interesting interpretation of this vision comes from Andrea Bonamore, one of the most talented designers in the digital landscape, who shared his personal vision of the new Delta on the I Love Lancia Facebook page.

His render deviates from the style inaugurated by the 2024 Ypsilon, instead proposing a vehicle with a decidedly sporty yet balanced character. The bodywork, in an elegant dark red reminiscent of Alfa Romeo, is enhanced by generous alloy wheels and glossy black details on the A and B pillars and roof, while the C pillar maintains the characteristic design of the historic Delta from the 80s and 90s.

Iconic elements are not missing, such as the HF elephant on a yellow background and an aggressive rear with four exhaust pipes integrated into a prominent diffuser. The interior imagined in the render combines modernity and tradition, with Sahara-colored Alcantara finishes and a dashboard that balances innovation and classicism, fully respecting the brand’s typical elegance.

Although the actual new Delta will likely differ from this interpretation, among the various concepts that have appeared online in the last two years, this version seems to perfectly capture the essence of what brand fans want to see.