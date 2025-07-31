New Jeep Wrangler passes IIHS crash test with higher marks

The 2024 and 2025 model year Jeep Wranglers have achieved excellent results in the latest Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) crash tests, particularly distinguishing themselves in the updated moderate overlap front impact test. A result that confirms the American off-roader’s reputation for sturdiness and reliability, especially in occupant protection.

Jeep Wrangler: excellent results in new IIHS crash tests

In the frontal crash test performed at 40 mph, the four-door Wrangler received nine “Good” ratings out of ten, with only one “Acceptable” rating due to the dummy’s head contact with the rear roll bar. Despite this, the seatbelt maintained proper positioning during impact, effectively protecting the chest and pelvis.

The vehicle structure and front occupant protection were considered solid, but the IIHS highlighted significant limitations in active crash prevention. The Wrangler, in fact, lacks automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection systems, factors that led to a “Poor” rating in the vehicle-to-pedestrian test.

The headlights also received criticism: three of the four available configurations received a “Poor” rating due to poor visibility and glare, while the top-of-the-line LED headlights earned only a “Marginal” rating. Similar assessment for the seatbelt reminder system, penalized by low volume and delayed activation.

On the positive side, the LATCH system for child seats received an excellent rating: the four-door Wrangler Sport model with fabric rear seats achieved the maximum “G+” (Good Plus) score, ranking among the best in the segment.

Overall, the Jeep Wrangler confirms its reference position among off-road vehicles, showing significant structural improvements but also room for growth in active safety equipment.