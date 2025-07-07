New Jeep Renegade: the SUV could also have a 7-seat version

The new Jeep Renegade could debut as early as 2027, according to the latest rumors coming from France. Among the most relevant novelties, there’s also talk of a possible 7-seat version, an unprecedented option for the American brand’s compact SUV.

New Jeep Renegade coming 2027 with 7-seat option and $25,000 starting price

L’Automobile Magazine has released new information accompanied by a render showing a Renegade with a design closer to the recent Jeep Avenger and Compass. The previews suggest that the new generation could share the Smart Car platform with models like Citroën C3 Aircross and Opel Frontera, with an estimated length of about 4.4 meters.

According to rumors, the next Renegade will be available in both 5-seat and 7-seat configurations, thus expanding the brand’s offering in a very competitive segment. There are no official confirmations yet, but the hypothesis that the new model will share technical base and components with other Stellantis group vehicles appears plausible.

What has already been officially anticipated concerns market positioning, as the starting price of the future Jeep Renegade will be significantly more accessible compared to the current generation, with a price list that could start from 20,000 euros. This will be possible thanks to sharing platforms and technologies with partners like Citroën, Opel and Fiat.

Additionally, the new Renegade could also be marketed in the United States as an entry-level model, considering that the Jeep Avenger is not available in the local market. According to rumors, hybrid and electric versions will be offered, with the latter proposed at a competitive price around $25,000. Further details and official confirmations about the new model could arrive in the coming months.