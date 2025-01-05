New Jeep Renegade: it will be affordable, electrified, and adventure-ready

The Jeep Renegade, introduced in 2015, has played a key role in bringing a new generation of motorists to the brand, particularly urban drivers and younger customers, while never betraying Jeep’s typical off-road DNA. With an eye toward increasingly sustainable mobility, the Renegade is preparing for a significant update planned for 2027. To keep pace with new market demands, the model will embrace fully electric propulsion while also focusing on everyday practicality. Here’s what has emerged so far about the plans for the new 2027 Jeep Renegade.

2027 Jeep Renegade: here’s how it could be

The future 2027 Jeep Renegade will be based on Stellantis’ new STLA Small platform, an innovative modular technical base specifically designed for compact electric vehicles. The choice to switch to fully electric propulsion perfectly aligns with Stellantis’ vision of converting the entire range to electric, while providing a concrete response to the growing demand for competitively priced zero-emission vehicles.

The new Jeep Renegade is preparing to enter the market with a base price below $25,000, aiming to become one of the most accessible electric SUVs available in the United States. This competitive pricing strategy aims to win over cost-conscious customers, allowing Jeep to consolidate its presence in the dynamic and increasingly crowded electric vehicle sector.

The new 2027 Jeep Renegade will stand out for its extremely flexible range of powertrains, designed to meet different customer needs in various global markets. In countries where conventional engines still maintain strong demand, Jeep plans to offer a variant equipped with a turbocharged gasoline engine. This choice will allow the Renegade to maintain its competitiveness even in areas where the electric charging network is not yet fully developed.

To accommodate those seeking a more sustainable solution but not yet ready for the complete switch to electric, Jeep will also launch a hybrid version of the Renegade. This model, which should combine a small-displacement gasoline engine with an electric motor, will ensure low consumption and emissions, perfectly responding to the needs of markets like Europe and South America, where demand for low environmental impact vehicles continues to grow.

The fully electric variant of the Renegade emerges as the most innovative version, particularly suitable for the European market and various areas of the United States, where environmental regulations are stricter. The model will be equipped with a 44 kWh battery that will ensure a range of about 320 km, ideal for daily use. The electric propulsion will guarantee immediate torque, optimizing performance both in the city and off-road, faithful to the traditional robustness that has made Jeep a globally renowned brand.

Despite the electric shift, Jeep confirms its commitment to preserving the Renegade‘s off-road capabilities. All versions, from traditional to electric, will include advanced technologies such as all-wheel drive and torque vectoring to maximize grip on rough terrain. Off-road dedicated trims, like the Trailhawk 4xe, will offer specific features such as increased ground clearance, underbody protection, and dedicated tires, making the Renegade versatile both in the city and on more challenging paths.

While complete details of the new 2027 Renegade have not yet been revealed, the first official previews are expected by late 2025. This new model aims to find the perfect balance between practicality, off-road capabilities, and technological innovation, aiming to win over a global audience of Jeep enthusiasts. The Renegade, a true brand icon, is thus preparing to write a new chapter in its history, completely reinventing itself to face future challenges in terms of versatility, sustainability, and efficiency. The project aims to consolidate the relationship with historical customers while evolving to compete in an increasingly dynamic and challenging market.