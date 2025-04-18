New Jeep Renegade: here’s the winning formula for price, design, and engines

The new Jeep Renegade will soon join the updated lineup of the American brand, one of the main brands of the Stellantis group. Although the official debut has not yet been confirmed, 2027, or at the latest 2028, are being discussed as the most likely years for its market launch.

A bright future for the next generation of Jeep Renegade

Jeep is still working to define the winning formula for the new Renegade, with the aim of replicating, and possibly exceeding, the success of the first generation, which is destined to retire in the coming years after a long and productive career.

The future Renegade will focus on two key elements: affordability and electrification. The goal is clear: to offer a compact yet global SUV that can be marketed worldwide. Among the most credible options for the technical base is the STLA Small platform, although some suggest the possibility of using the Smart Car platform. Whatever the final choice, it’s likely that the dimensions will grow slightly compared to the current model, to bridge the gap with the Jeep Compass and further distance itself from the smaller Jeep Avenger.

The new Jeep Renegade will offer an extremely versatile range of powertrains, designed to adapt to the needs of different global markets. For entry-level versions, a turbocharged gasoline engine is expected, ideal for countries where traditional engines are still in high demand. This choice will allow the model to remain competitive even in areas where electric mobility infrastructure is still developing.

For those who want a more sustainable alternative but aren’t yet ready to switch to 100% electric, Jeep will also offer one or more hybrid variants. These versions will combine a compact gasoline engine with an electric motor, ensuring reduced consumption and lower emissions. They will be particularly suitable for markets like Europe and South America, where demand for electrified vehicles is constantly growing.

The new Jeep Renegade will also be available in a fully electric version, designed for markets with strict emissions regulations, such as Europe. Equipped with a 44 kWh battery, it will guarantee a range of approximately 400 km, perfect for daily use. The electric motor will offer immediate torque, improving performance both in the city and off-road, without compromising the legendary off-road capabilities typical of the brand.