New Jeep Renegade: everything we know so far in July 2025

Time is running short and the debut of the new Jeep Renegade seems increasingly imminent. According to the latest rumors, the launch could occur by the end of 2027, although there are currently no official confirmations from the brand. While awaiting the first prototypes on the road, speculation continues to multiply.

The latest comes from France and suggests a 7-seat version, should the new Renegade share the Stellantis‘ Smart Car platform with the future Citroën C3 Aircross. However, it’s not ruled out that Jeep could opt for a more premium base like the STLA Small, which would result in higher pricing positioning.

New Jeep Renegade debut expected by 2027 with possible 7-seat configuration

According to some sources, Jeep is also considering launching the model in the United States, where the 100% electric version could start at around $25,000. Aesthetically, the new generation will be distinctly different from the current model, aligning with the design language of the brand’s most recent models, such as Avenger, Compass, Wagoneer S, and Recon. The appearance will be more squared-off, robust, and consistent with Jeep identity.

For the first time, the Renegade will adopt electric powertrains. However, hybrid versions won’t be missing, and in some countries, gasoline engines as well. The electric range could include variants with different power outputs and ranges.

Meanwhile, numerous graphic reconstructions imagining the future Renegade’s appearance have emerged online. While the final design will probably be different, these renders offer an initial idea of the compact SUV’s stylistic evolution. Finally, it should be noted that, barring program changes from new Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa, the new Jeep Renegade will no longer be produced in Italy.