New Jeep Renegade: debut could happen in late 2026

Fresh reports are emerging about the next generation of the Jeep Renegade, the American brand’s compact SUV. According to the latest rumors, the debut could happen as early as the end of 2026, or at the latest in the first months of 2027, while the first official images of the prototype may be released between late 2025 and early 2026.

New Jeep Renegade: debut expected between late 2026 and early 2027

The new model is expected to be built on the STLA Small platform, which will also underpin several future Stellantis models. Some speculation points to the possibility of adopting the Grande Panda’s Smart Car platform, though this currently seems less likely. What is certain is that the next Renegade will no longer be manufactured in Italy, unlike the current generation.

Dimensions will increase slightly compared to today’s Renegade, allowing for clearer differentiation from the Jeep Avenger. The design will adopt a more modern, squared-off look, aligned with Jeep’s latest styling language and closer in appearance to the new Avenger, Compass, and Wagoneer.

On the technical side, a fully electric version is expected with a 156-hp motor and a range between 400 and 500 km, alongside a 1.2 MHEV mild-hybrid option and, most likely, a plug-in hybrid variant. A gasoline version is also possible, aimed primarily at markets in North and South America.

As for pricing, early reports suggest a starting price in Europe just above €25,000 for the electric version. However, these figures remain unconfirmed and will likely be clarified during the official reveal or, at the latest, when orders open following the debut.