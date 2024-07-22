New Jeep Gladiator: here’s how the model will change with the next generation

The new Jeep Gladiator, expected to debut on the market in 2028 alongside the Wrangler, is set to undergo a controversial shift towards battery electric and range extender powertrains. By 2028, the Gladiator EV (and the Wrangler it’s based on) will continue to pay homage to the brand’s legendary heritage while incorporating modern design elements to increase its appeal.

New Jeep Gladiator: although about 4 years away from its debut, its future design is being speculated

The design of the new Jeep Gladiator is expected to represent a mix between the classic Wrangler aesthetics with futuristic touches, such as aerodynamic improvements and advanced lighting technologies. The design proposal should also feature a revised seven-slot grille, a Rivian-style light bar, round Matrix LED headlights, and an angular lower bumper with improved approach angles. The folding windshield and hood latches characteristic of the current version are likely to be removed for a sleeker look.

Regarding the new Jeep Gladiator, this article showcases a render created by designer and digital creator Josh Byrnes and published on the Carscoops website. The next generation of Gladiator and Wrangler J70 is expected to be based on the STLA Frame platform, which promises increased structural rigidity and the ability to accommodate the heavy batteries needed for long-distance travel. This architecture underpins the 2025 Ram 1500 REV, ideal for the Wrangler’s renowned off-road capabilities. It also ensures that the vehicle remains a formidable force on rugged terrain.

Jeep will likely offer two electric powertrain options for the new Jeep Gladiator EV: a fully electric version and one with a range extender. The purely electric model could be equipped with a large battery pack of up to 229 kWh, offering an estimated range between 560 and 800 km on a single charge. In terms of power, it might draw inspiration from the Magneto 3.0 concept, which offers an impressive 641 hp.

The Range Electric Paradigm Breaker (REPB) variant will feature a small combustion engine that will act as a generator to extend the vehicle’s range. This solution will help reduce range anxiety during long trips and reassure off-road enthusiasts concerned about the availability of EV charging points.