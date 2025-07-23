New Jeep Gladiator gets major makeover for ANZ

New Jeep Gladiator features key updates across style, safety, capability and comfort, as well as new front grille, wheels and body colour fender flares

The new Jeep Gladiator

July 22nd 2025, Melbourne VIC – The wait is over, the new Jeep Gladiator will be arriving in dealerships this month, starting from $82,990 MSRP. The updated model of this iconic 4×4 truck brings significant improvement across multiple areas, enhancing refinement, technology, and safety.

The refreshed Jeep Gladiator will be available in the Rubicon variant, retaining its strong identity as a tool for freedom and exploration, staying true to the passionate fan base that has embraced it over the years.

The Jeep Gladiator continues to offer an unmatched blend of legendary 4×4 capability, open-air freedom, and exceptional versatility, making it the ultimate lifestyle truck for adventure seekers.

Key updates across style, safety, capability, comfort, and technology include:

New front grille, wheels and body colour fender flares;

Side curtain airbags, rear seat reminder and auto high beam headlamps;

Additional underbody skid plate and selectable tyre fill alert;

Nappa Leather-trimmed seats, front 12-way power seats (incl. 4-way lumbar), and;

12.3” Uconnect 5 infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM.

The previously optional ‘Lifestyle Adventure Group’, consisting of lockable under seat storage, trail rail system, auxiliary switch bank, 240 Amp alternator, Bluetooth® speaker and spray-in bedliner, is now standard with premium paint and body colour hard top options available at an additional cost.

Exterior

The Jeep Gladiator is built on its iconic, sculptural design, staying true to Jeep’s 4×4 heritage with its familiar, classic design cues. The updated seven-slot grille now features black textured slots, neutral grey metallic bezels, and a body-colour surround, giving the front end a fresh, modern look. The wider grille design also enhances cooling performance.

The newly added body-colour fender flares give the Jeep Gladiator a more premium look along with the updated wheel design, further refining its rugged appeal.

A new trail-ready stealth antenna replaces the previous steel mast, streamlining the Jeep Gladiator’s profile and minimising the risk of brush or tree limb snags on the trail. The tough new Gorilla® glass improves durability and impact resistance, adding protection to the windshield from chips and cracks caused by debris.

Interior

The Jeep Gladiator combines refined interior design with premium features and advanced technology, all while maintaining its legendary 4×4 functionality and versatility. At the heart of this upgraded cabin design is the new 12.3-inch touchscreen, the largest and most advanced display ever offered in a Jeep Gladiator. Seamlessly integrated into a heritage-inspired centre stack, with a clean, sculpted form, the screen further compliments the vehicle’s horizontal dashboard design.

A new, wrapped instrument panel with soft-touch surfaces and contrast accent stitching enhances the premium feel, while the addition of Attachment Mounting Pattern Standard (AMPS) bracket provisions atop the dash allows for easy mounting of accessory electronics. Below, the new slim rectangular inboard air vents are positioned just beneath the touchscreen, further emphasising the Jeep Gladiator’s sleek, modern look.

The 12.3-inch screen houses the fifth-generation Uconnect 5 system, delivering enhanced functionality and user experience. It features full-array local dimming (FALD) backlight technology for improved visibility, especially when driving in sunny open-air conditions with the top off. Furthermore, the upgraded hands-free voice recognition system, enhanced with a seven-microphone array, ensures smoother, more accurate user interaction.

The Jeep Gladiator comes standard with 12-way power seats (including 4-way lumbar adjustment) for driver and front passenger. The power seat controls have been rigorously tested to ensure it retains its renowned water fording capability and the Jeep Gladiator’s “ready for anything” spirit is further exemplified in its new Nappa Leather trimmed seats, complemented by hard seat back panels, both of which provide practicality and simplified maintenance.

Powertrain

3.6L V6 Max. power (kW @ rpm) 209 @ 6400 Max torque (Nm @ rpm) 347 @ 4100 Towing capacity (kg) 2,721 CO2 emissions (g/km) 278 Fuel efficiency (L/100km) 12.4

The Jeep Gladiator is powered by the 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 engine, delivering 209kW of power and 347Nm of torque. Featuring engine stop-start (ESS) as standard, it is designed to provide a broad torque range, with an emphasis on low-end torque—ideal for off-roading. It is paired with a standard 8-speed automatic transmission for smooth, responsive performance.

For dedicated off-road enthusiasts, the Jeep Gladiator also boasts an impressive crawl ratio of 77:1, ensuring exceptional capability in the most challenging terrains.

For more details visit the Stellantis Media website.