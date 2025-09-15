New Jeep Compass to debut in Brazil in 2028 as first of six upcoming Stellantis vehicles

Unlike Europe, where the new Jeep Compass arrived in mid-2025, South American customers will have to wait much longer for the next generation. In Brazil, the current Compass will remain on sale for a few more years, with the new model scheduled to launch only in 2028. Local production is set to begin in January, with sales starting in the first quarter of that year.

New Jeep Compass to debut in Brazil in 2028, first of six Stellantis launches

The new Jeep Compass will be the first of six vehicles Stellantis plans to launch in Brazil by 2030, followed by the next-generation Jeep Renegade and Commander, the Ram Rampage pickup, the Fiat Toro, and the Peugeot 3008. The Compass will also introduce the STLA Medium platform to the country, a flexible architecture already in use in Europe and expected to underpin much of Stellantis’ future multi-energy lineup.

As in Europe, the new Compass will be offered as a 48V mild hybrid, a plug-in hybrid, and a fully electric vehicle. The 1.3 Turbo Flex 270 combustion engine will remain part of the lineup, adapted for different versions. One major difference compared to the European model will be the mild hybrid configuration: in Brazil, Stellantis has opted for the Aisin six-speed automatic transmission with torque converter, already scheduled to debut in 2027 on the Jeep Commander, Renegade, and Fiat Toro, rather than the e-DCT available in Europe.

For the mid-range trims, Stellantis will introduce the Bio Hybrid Plug-in system, which pairs the combustion engine with electric units, allowing the Compass to run in electric, hybrid, or gasoline-only mode. Power will be managed through a seven-speed dual-clutch e-DCT transmission capable of handling up to 35.6 kgfm (257 lb-ft) of torque. The high-voltage battery, which can be recharged through braking or external charging, will also power a rear electric motor, providing on-demand all-wheel drive and improved efficiency.

Finally, a fully electric Compass will also be available, based on a 400-volt architecture with DC fast charging from 20% to 80% in just 27 minutes. Energy consumption is estimated at under 14 kWh/100 km (around 224 Wh/mi), with outputs ranging from 160 to 285 kW (215 to 382 hp) and the option of front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.