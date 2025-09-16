New Jeep Compass makes its first public appearance in Lyon

Symbol of the brand’s rebirth in the compact SUV segment, the new Jeep Compass represents an evolution in design and in the integration of connectivity and electrification technologies. Its first appearance in France, at the Lyon Motor Show, offers the public a preview of a model set to play a key role in Jeep’s lineup.

New Jeep Compass debuts at the 2025 Lyon Motor Show

Unveiled in its First Edition 100% electric version, the new Compass will be offered with a wide range of powertrains: two-wheel drive models with ranges of up to 310 and 400 miles (500 and 650 km), an all-wheel drive variant delivering 375 hp, as well as hybrid and plug-in hybrid configurations.

Alongside the Compass, Jeep will also showcase the Avenger, crowned Car of the Year 2023 and a symbol of the brand’s new phase in Europe. This model gives customers plenty of freedom of choice, with a lineup spanning fully electric to hybrid, available with front-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, or gasoline engines.

Among the versions on display in Lyon will be the Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition, limited to 4,806 units, a number that recalls the altitude of Mont Blanc. This special edition, equipped with hybrid all-wheel drive, features sustainable materials, innovative technological solutions, and exclusive details such as Summit Gold accents, the iconic color of The North Face, and topographic motifs celebrating the spirit of adventure.

Also on show will be the fully electric Avenger, offering a range of up to 250 miles (400 km), and the Avenger e-Hybrid, an accessible and versatile electrified option.

With this presence, Jeep aims to underline the diversity of its offering and its commitment to delivering SUVs capable of meeting every mobility need, from fully electric to hybrid 4×4, while staying true to its DNA of freedom and off-road spirit. The 2025 Lyon Motor Show will open to the press on September 23, while the public will be able to visit from September 24 to 28.