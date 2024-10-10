New Jeep Compass available with all-wheel drive, but only on the electric version

In recent days, there has been much talk about the new Compass 2025, shown to the public only through a rather mysterious teaser. A lot of information is slowly coming out about the new Jeep Compass, but one piece of news is quite unique and important. The new Compass will offer all-wheel drive exclusively in its fully electric versions. This is a significant change for the brand, which has always made 4×4 traction a pillar of its off-road automotive history.

Jeep Compass: all-wheel drive will be available only on the electric version. Is this the right choice for the brand?

The Compass is currently one of Jeep’s best-selling models globally, making this decision even more relevant. From next year, with the introduction of the new generation, those who want a Jeep Compass with all-wheel drive, like most self-respecting Jeep customers, will have to opt for the zero-emission variant.

The third generation of Jeep Compass will debut between late 2024 and early 2025 and will be built on Stellantis’ new STLA Medium platform, which is already the basis for other SUVs in the group, such as the new Peugeot 3008 and 5008. The STLA platform is designed to support various powertrains: thermal, hybrid, and electric. Here, we’re facing a big and unexpected development: all-wheel drive, which is essential for safely tackling off-road routes, will not be available across the entire Compass range.

Antonio Filosa, CEO of Jeep, recently told Automotive News Europe that the new Stellantis platforms offer unprecedented flexibility in terms of traction and powertrains, and that this adaptability is “crucial to meet customer needs worldwide.”

Perhaps this element has led to the choice of “encouraging” consumers towards purchasing the electric Jeep Compass, by virtue of the platform’s adaptation and, indeed, the exclusivity of all-wheel drive. Jeep, moreover, staying in the realm of powertrains, is convinced that full hybrid propulsion could become the most popular globally, surpassing both electric and plug-in versions.