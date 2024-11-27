New Jeep communications campaign focuses on iconic models with Rodrigo Santoro starring

Rodrigo Santoro experiences unforgettable adventures with Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator and Grand Cherokee 4xeThe American Jeep brand continues to work very deeply on marketing. On this occasion we see how the manufacturer enters into an important collaboration with such a prominent figure in Brazil as Rodrigo Santoro. The actor can surely be of great help to Jeep in giving further visibility to its most internationally known brands, namely the Gladiator, Wrangler and Grand Cherokee 4xe models.

Rodrigo Santoro starring with Jeep

The news comes from a Stellantis press release dated Nov. 26, 2024. Developed by Fbiz, the videos highlight the features and adventures we can experience in the wild with Wrangler, Gladiator, and Grand Cherokee 4xe

Starting Nov. 25, actor and Jeep fan Rodrigo Santoro will star in special content that demonstrates in practice the ruggedness, off-road capabilities, technology and spirit of adventure of some of the brand’s iconic models. It was created by the agency Fbiz.

There are three videos in which Santoro experiences unforgettable moments with the Jeep Gladiator, Wrangler and Grand Cherokee 4xe expressing themselves to their fullest potential in complete harmony with nature. The content also shows how Jeep connects freedom, passion, adventure and authenticity with unique experiences connecting with the environment. The first of the three videos is already on the official brand networks , and the full campaign is available on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jeepdobrasil

“Each of these models reflects Jeep’s passion for vehicles that offer the perfect balance of capability, innovation and the brand’s off-road spirit. No matter the terrain, Jeep is ready to take you there,” says Frederico Battaglia, Stellantis Vice President of Brand Marketing and Communications for South America.

Jeep Gladiator

Built for adventure and freedom, the Jeep Gladiator is the only pickup truck in the world to combine authentic Jeep off-road capabilities and an exclusive outdoor driving experience. Equipped with a 3.6-liter V6 gasoline engine capable of generating 284 hp of power and 347 Nm of torque paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, the model is also equipped with the rugged 4X4 Rock-Trac traction and Trail Rated, which demonstrates its ability to take on extreme challenges to provide unique experiences.

Jeep Wrangler

The Jeep Wrangler builds on the brand’s goal of freedom of choice by offering an unparalleled combination of off-road prowess, iconic Jeep design, outdoor freedom, performance and a refined interior. It also features the renowned 4X4 Rock-Trac traction with Trail Rated seal, providing all the adventure aboard one of the brand’s greatest global icons.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

A global icon, the Jeep Grand Cherokee, the world’s most awarded SUV and the most premium in the brand’s portfolio, offers Brazilian customers a lot of refinement without sacrificing the legendary 4×4 capability that only Jeep offers. Recently, the model, equipped with “4xe” plug-in hybrid technology, also gets an extra dose of technology with Adventure Intelligence, which offers more than 30 convenience, entertainment, safety and comfort features.

To conclude, within the official press release of Stellantis, you can also find a full write-up of the information, with the complete data sheet of all features.