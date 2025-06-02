New Jeep Cherokee keeps its name, but not without debate in the US

In recent days, Jeep has released the first official images of the new generation Cherokee, the SUV that will debut by the end of the year. With this announcement, the brand has implicitly confirmed its intention to maintain the Cherokee name within its lineup, despite the controversies that have surrounded the use of this term in recent years.

Jeep confirms Cherokee name for new generation, despite controversies

The issue is far from new: back in 2021, the Cherokee Nation, the largest federally recognized Native American tribe in the United States, had formally asked the automaker to abandon the use of the name, considering it culturally inappropriate. However, Jeep rejected the request, arguing that the choice of names for its vehicles was made with the intent to “honor and celebrate the nobility, courage, and pride of Native American peoples.”

In recent decades, many American educational institutions and sports teams have changed names and mascots considered offensive toward indigenous communities. Emblematic cases were the Cleveland Indians, now Guardians, and the Washington Redskins, which became the Commanders. However, not all references have been removed: teams like the Kansas City Chiefs continue to spark discussions.

Jeep’s decision to maintain the Cherokee name has therefore reignited the debate in the United States. Some believe the brand should have taken a symbolic step toward greater cultural sensitivity by giving up a historic name. Others, however, argue that it’s a brand legacy now deeply rooted and recognizable, difficult to abandon without losing identity.

For now, Jeep is staying the course: the Cherokee name will accompany the new generation of the SUV as well, confirming the line followed until today. But the discussion, predictably, is destined to continue.