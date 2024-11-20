New free IAM RoadSmart guide to learn how to best use ADAS

IAM RoadSmart’s free guide explains everything you need to know about ADAS. As we know there are more and more cars to be equipped with ADAS driver assistance systems, which were created and installed in cars to make driving less and less stressful and more serene. Probably, however, not everyone knows their real potential.

The free guide on how ADAS work

The IAM RoadSmart, a well-known British organization that strives every day to promote safety on the road, recently published a comprehensive and entirely free guide to ADAS.

This kind of initiative took off from a larger educational project of the IAM called Hi-Drive User Education. It would have as a major goal to familiarize and raise awareness among a very large and diverse audience about the potential and functionality of these very advanced technologies. The guide was perfectly organized, full of multimedia content such as explanatory and intuitive videos. It is definitely a very valuable tool for both private drivers and also for those who find themselves having to manage entire fleets for work. This is because thanks to this guide you have the opportunity to provide a comprehensive overview of different systems at the helm, such as automatic emergency braking and lane keeping, for example.

One of the most interesting things about this guide seems to be the distinction between semi-autonomous driving assistance systems, highlighting how both can help improve safety on the road, making driving much safer and less stressful.

IAM research also speaks to a gap

Despite the great potential of these systems in driving, research completed by the IAM has revealed a rather troubling situation. This would be that, many of the drivers who are equipped with cars with these systems are not able to take full advantage of their potential and functionality. In detail, it was pointed out that about one-third of the people surveyed admitted that they never use adaptive cruise control, a system that would be of paramount importance.

This lack of awareness on the part of drivers is even more alarming since one of the main factors causing road accidents is precisely human inattention. This is precisely why the guide was created, which aims to try to address this lack of information. Therefore, it was thought that the fastest way to do this was precisely to provide drivers with the tools they need to understand ADAS functionality. In addition to making all the necessary information available, the guide also provides practical guidance on how best to interpret the warning signs so that they behave correctly in an emergency.

Gary Bates, the spokesperson for IAM RoadSmart Commercial, confirmed that because these systems are advancing rapidly, we need to make sure that drivers are aware of all the information needed to protect safety. Knowing ADAS systems well would mean not only taking fewer risks, but also being able to drive with greater peace of mind. The complete guide on ADAS is available free of charge on the IAM RoadSmart website for a period of 12 months.