New Fiat Toro Ranch with 2.2 Turbodiesel engine spotted in video

The Fiat Toro 2025 will introduce an important change regarding its powertrain: the current 2.0 diesel engine will be replaced by the more advanced 2.2 turbodiesel, which made its debut with the Ram Rampage 2025.

The Fiat Toro Ranch 2025 will be the only trim level equipped with the new 2.2 diesel engine

This new engine will be implemented before the model undergoes its complete restyling planned for mid-next year, with the launch of the 2026 line. The engine replacement is necessary because the current 2.0 turbodiesel no longer complies with the requirements of the Proconve L8 program, which establishes stricter standards for pollutant emissions in Brazil.

Among the model variants, the Fiat Toro Ranch 2025 will be the only one equipped with the new 2.2 diesel engine. Other versions, such as Endurance, Freedom, and Volcano, will maintain the Turbo 270 Flex engine. The Ultra version, while still available, will no longer be offered with the diesel engine. In this regard, it’s worth noting that in May, a Toro Ultra prototype equipped with the Turbo 270 engine was spotted during road testing.

With these updates, Fiat aims to consolidate its Fiat Toro pickup’s position as one of the most competitive pickups in the market, complying with environmental regulations without sacrificing the performance or versatility that characterize the model. Here we show you a video published by the Brazilian website Autos Segredos showing the latest images of the new model that will debut next year.