New Fiat Panda pickup: why this model could become a hit

Over the next 18 months, Fiat will introduce its new pickup, as confirmed by CEO Olivier François. It will become the fourth member of the Panda family, after the Grande Panda, Giga Panda, and Fastback, and will ideally take the place of the Fiat Strada. Unlike the Strada, which has so far been sold exclusively in South America, this new model will be a truly global vehicle, following Fiat’s strategy of offering a unified lineup across all markets, though with different names depending on the region.

New Fiat Panda Pickup: global debut expected by 2027 as Strada successor

Built on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform, the Panda Pickup will measure around 4.4 meters (14.4 ft) in length and is designed as a versatile compact truck suitable even for European roads. Production for the European market could take place in Kragujevac, Serbia, in Trnava, Slovakia, or at Stellantis’ Kenitra plant in Morocco.

The front-end styling and most of the cabin will borrow heavily from the Grande Panda and other models in the family, while the rear will naturally be redesigned to accommodate the pickup bed.

Digital artist Kleber Silva has already imagined the future model in several renderings, suggesting a design that could help make pickups more popular in Europe. Fiat is aiming directly at rivals like Ford and Toyota, challenging established models such as the Ranger and Hilux. Its biggest advantage will likely be pricing, as it is expected to be more affordable than the competition.

As for powertrains, the lineup will include electric and hybrid versions alongside traditional gasoline options. In South America, a bio-hybrid ethanol-powered variant is also expected. More details should arrive in 2026, ahead of what promises to be one of Fiat’s most significant global launches.