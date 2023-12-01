New Fiat Panda: a video previews the design of the upcoming crossover

The long-awaited new Fiat Panda is soon to become a reality, having been a topic of discussion for years. Its official debut is expected on July 11, 2024, marking Fiat’s 125th anniversary. In the coming months, we anticipate the release of the final images of the model. Meanwhile, speculation continues online about this car, which is set to undergo a major transformation compared to the current model. This change represents a shift to the B segment, where Fiat’s vehicle will emerge as a roughly 4-meter-long boxy crossover.

In a video, the potential design of the new Fiat Panda that we will see in the coming months is showcased

Regarding the design of the new Fiat Panda, today we present a new video published and created by Tommaso D’Amico, an architect and designer who has previously speculated on the look of this eagerly awaited model, destined to play a significant role in the lineup of Italy’s leading automaker. Once again, the video highlights what could be the external style of the car, which appears to be a mix between the Fiat Centoventi concept and the Citroen e-C3.

We know that this car will be based on Stellantis’s Smart Car platform, one of 7 vehicles the automotive group will develop on this architecture, enabling the company to offer low-cost electric cars in Europe. This car will have an electric version priced under 20,000 euros with a 200 km range and another with approximately 320 km range, starting at around 23,000 euros. It will be a simple, essential vehicle equipped for city driving and beyond.

The new Fiat Panda will also feature a hybrid version priced under 15,000 euros. The car will be produced and sold on at least three continents. In Europe, production is expected in Serbia, though official confirmation is pending. In North Africa, it will be Morocco, specifically Kenitra, manufacturing the vehicle for the local market. Finally, the car will also be sold in South America as the new Fiat Argo and produced in Brazil at the Betim plant.