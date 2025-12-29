New Fiat Multipla: America is also dreaming of its comeback, and this is how they imagine it

The return of the Fiat Multipla continues to spark imagination, and not only in Europe. In recent hours, U.S. website Carscoops published an article envisioning a possible new Multipla, exploring its design through a render inspired by the recent Citroën ELO concept. The idea now appears to be gaining traction overseas as well, where Fiat’s iconic 1990s model is still remembered as one of the most original and functional minivans ever built.

Will the Fiat Multipla really return? It could debut in the US too

The link to the Citroën ELO concept is no coincidence. The concept takes the form of a six-seat electric minivan, a layout that closely reflects the original Multipla philosophy. When Citroën unveiled the ELO, many observers immediately imagined a Fiat-branded version based on the same concept. Carscoops simply translated that feeling into images, proposing a modern reinterpretation of the Multipla built on shared foundations.

This scenario does not sound unrealistic. In the past, Fiat CEO Olivier François openly discussed the possibility of reviving the Multipla name. However, he also made it clear that the name would only return on a model fully aligned with the original spirit of the car, meaning a true six-seat MPV. That description perfectly matches the Citroën ELO concept.

Considering that Fiat has frequently developed closely related models alongside Citroën in recent years, such a move appears plausible. Sharing platforms and development costs would make sense, while still allowing Fiat to maintain a distinct visual identity.

New Fiat Multipla imagined in the US, inspired by the Citroën ELO concept

In the render published by Carscoops, references to the historic Multipla stand out clearly, yet they appear reinterpreted in a contemporary way. The front end draws the most attention, featuring round LED headlights paired with slim daytime running lights positioned at the base of the windshield. This solution directly recalls the iconic two-level lighting layout of the 1998 Multipla. Clean surfaces and the latest Fiat logo complete the look.

The body, measuring roughly 4.10 meters in length, largely follows the proportions of the Citroën ELO. At the rear, the taillights adopt softer shapes inspired by the playful styling of the Fiat Topolino. Retro-inspired wheels, bright color options and plastic wheel-arch cladding reinforce a practical, family-oriented character.

Inside, the six individual seats remain the core feature, offering strong flexibility and modular solutions designed for everyday life and leisure activities. Since the concept relies on an electric platform, this hypothetical Multipla would drop internal combustion engines entirely and focus on a compact electric powertrain suited for urban use.

From the original 1955 version to the iconic 1997 model, the Fiat Multipla has always prioritized space and functionality. A new electric Multipla could carry that legacy forward, once again offering something unconventional, possibly divisive, but fully faithful to the model’s unique spirit.