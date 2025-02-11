New Fiat Freemont, a guess of the CB Auto News channel

Despite the fact that the Fiat Freemont has gone out of production, it seems that among consumers the desire to see a new version of this SUV is still alive. The CB Auto News Youtube channel has tried to imagine what the Freemont might look like now in a hypothetical future, posting a render video that shows a revamped, sportier design in keeping with the times.

Freemont render features and design

New Fiat Freemont is a model that we certainly are not used to talking much about, but certainly one day, many people hope to see again. CB Auto News Youtube channel in recent days decided to publish a render video in which it is imagined what could be the style of this model in case of a twist and a return to the Fiat range. New Fiat Freemont in this imaginary and hypothetical version is presented with a design that is certainly more sporty and dynamic than the previous version, with a front end that appears sharper and more modern. The transparently designed and redesigned grille perfectly complements the slim, angular LED headlights, giving the vehicle a more assertive look.

Sculpted body lines are responsible for giving the model a rugged yet simultaneously elegant character, while the coupe-like silhouette enhances aerodynamics, giving the Freemont an even more streamlined and aggressive appearance. LED tail lights, which appear to wrap around, add a distinctive and striking light signature. Buyers will have a variety of alloy wheel options available, from the most elegant to more rugged designs, suitable for even the most challenging road courses.

Aspects such as elegance and functionality coming together

Fiat seems to be succeeding in combining elegance with functionality in this new Fiat Freemont. Under the hood, the new Fiat Freemont, if it arrives, could include a wider range of engines. Of these in the video, it is imagined that the turbocharged gasoline engine could be the standard option, with the addition of a mild or full hybrid system to improve fuel efficiency. In addition, for those with different spending requirements, which also translates into better fuel economy, the video thinks that there could also be a plug-in hybrid variant that might be ideal. Although some regions may still have the diesel option, Fiat is obviously gearing its development toward electrification, as are many manufacturers around the world.

Inside, the cabin of the new Fiat Freemont is imagined with superior quality, premium materials and a revamped dashboard. The spacious and functional layout is designed to ensure both comfort and practicality. A touchscreen infotainment system, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, will be standard, along with a digital driver display. The Freemont would also offer a number of advanced safety technologies, such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and automatic EM. Unfortunately, at the moment there does not seem to be much likelihood of such a model arriving in the range of the Italian automaker, which instead is currently developing two other SUVs dubbed Giga Panda and Panda Fastback.