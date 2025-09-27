New Fiat Fastback: everything we know so far in September 2025

The new Fiat Fastback is without doubt one of the most anticipated upcoming Stellantis models. Interest is high, as it marks Fiat’s first entry, at least in Europe, into the fastback SUV segment. In terms of design, similarities with the Grande Panda will be most noticeable at the front and inside the cabin, while the overall proportions will be larger, measuring between 4.35 and 4.40 meters in length. What will truly set it apart, however, is the rear, which will distinguish it not only from the Grande Panda but also from the upcoming Giga Panda.

New Fiat Fastback: everything we know about the upcoming SUV

Built on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform, the new Fastback will succeed the South American version already on sale, but this time with global ambitions. For Europe, production is expected at the Kenitra plant in Morocco, which will also manufacture the Giga Panda. The launch is slated for the end of next year, and it’s not out of the question that both models could be unveiled at the same event, since they are intended to replace the Fiat Tipo, now nearing the end of its run at the Tofas plant in Turkey.

When it comes to powertrains, the lineup will be broad: from the start, the project includes both electric and hybrid versions, with gasoline variants likely for selected markets. The range is expected to carry over solutions already adopted by other models built on the same platform, such as the Citroën C3 Aircross and Opel Frontera.

The new Fastback therefore represents a major opportunity for Fiat, which aims to strengthen its presence in markets that have so far proven difficult to penetrate. North America, however, remains excluded, as the Panda lineup is unlikely to arrive there, partly due to tariffs introduced by the Trump administration.