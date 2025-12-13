New Fiat Fastback 2026: first interior images reveal a very different design

In recent days, the first images of the new Fiat Fastback have appeared online. The prototype is still heavily camouflaged and is expected to make its debut in 2026. Among the leaked photos, one stands out in particular because it reveals the cabin for the first time. The image, published by Carscoops, surprised many observers. Until now, most people assumed that the interior would be similar to the Grande Panda. However, the design seems to follow a very different path.

Fiat Fastback spotted again, this time with an interior preview

The interior of the 2026 Fiat Fastback, especially in the front section, shows clear differences not only from the Grande Panda but also from models of similar size and platform, such as the Opel Frontera and Citroën C3 Aircross. The dashboard features a more elaborate layout, with a compact digital cluster placed next to a wide infotainment display that delivers a modern and intuitive interface.

The lower part of the dashboard includes leather-effect trims, while the oval-shaped center console stands out thanks to glossy black accents that create a strong visual contrast. The lower section hosts a row of physical controls designed for everyday usability. The automatic gear selector follows a layout seen on other Stellantis models, and the two-spoke steering wheel recalls the one used on the Opel Frontera. New seats with a checkered pattern and semi-integrated headrests complete the cabin and add personality to the interior.

The new Fastback will be one of two C-segment SUVs that Fiat plans to launch next year. At around 4.4 meters long, it will sit alongside a second, more squared-off model known for now as Grizzly, designed as a more traditional SUV. Both vehicles will use the Smart Car platform and share most of their mechanical components.

The engine range is expected to include the 1.2-liter three-cylinder mild-hybrid unit with 110 and 145 horsepower, paired with a dual-clutch automatic transmission. It is still unclear whether a pure petrol version with a manual gearbox and around 101 horsepower will be added. On the electric side, battery packs of 44 and 51 kWh are rumored, with estimated ranges of about 300 and 400 kilometers. The goal is to offer a wide lineup suitable for urban driving as well as more versatile use.

Production will most likely take place at the Stellantis plant in Kenitra, Morocco, where both the Fastback and the Grizzly are expected to be built. However, some sources still consider the Tofas plant in Bursa, Turkey, as a possible alternative.