New Fiat 682: here’s what the Tesla Semi rival could look like

Digital creator Vito Possidente has created a render of a possible new Fiat 682, published on Behance. It’s a modern reinterpretation of the legendary Fiat model that in this guise would return to the market as a direct rival to the Tesla Semi electric truck. The Fiat 682 was a truck that was produced from 1952 to 1988, before going out of production and never returning to the market. However, over the years many have wondered what it might look like in renewed attire.

Here’s how a new Fiat 682 might appear if it returns to the market

The digital creator chose to create what he defines as his “homage to a legendary icon of the Italian economic boom, a vehicle that marked an era and that fascinated me deeply since I was a child: the Fiat 682, a robust and reliable truck, produced continuously from 1952 until 1988,” he recounts enthusiastically.

The designer’s interpretation is particularly fascinating and innovative, suggesting a possible return of the legendary Fiat 682 in a modern and technologically advanced guise. This hypothetical new model could compete without difficulty with the Tesla Semi, the electric tractor developed by Elon Musk’s famous company, capable of a range of approximately 600 km on a single charge.

It’s not clear what type of engine a new Fiat 682 would use, but it’s plausible to imagine a completely electric or even hydrogen propulsion. Its inspiration could in fact be derived from some recent industrial vehicles that use this technology to reduce emissions and improve environmental sustainability. Obviously it’s unlikely, at least for the moment, that the car manufacturer would focus on a model of this type, but it’s certainly a very interesting idea.