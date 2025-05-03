New Dodge Viper: here’s what the future model could look like

The Dodge Viper is one of the most iconic models in American automotive history, a symbol of power and aggression that has profoundly shaped the identity of the Dodge brand, now part of the Stellantis group. Even though its production ended several years ago, the car continues to live in the hearts of enthusiasts, so it’s not surprising to periodically see new renders imagining its possible return.

Could the Dodge Viper return? A render imagines the rebirth of the American icon

Among these, the work of digital creator Evrim Ozgun stands out, who shared on YouTube his interpretation of what a new generation of the Viper might look like. The result shows a vehicle with an extremely aggressive look, with taut and muscular lines, and a completely black cabin.

The render offers two variants: one in white and the other in yellow, both enriched with black and red details and Y-spoke wheels, which enhance its sporty and modern appearance. The design maintains the original spirit of the Viper but reinterprets it in a futuristic way, igniting fans’ imagination.

When discussing a potential new Viper, it’s natural to compare it with what is now considered the quintessential American sports car: the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 C8. In particular, in its most extreme version, the ZR1 is equipped with a 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 with a flat crankshaft, capable of delivering 1,064 horsepower. The performance is mind-blowing: 0-60 mph in just 2.3 seconds and a quarter-mile covered in 9.6 seconds.

To compete with such numbers, a hypothetical new Dodge Viper would need to rely on a heavily enhanced version of the Hellcat engine. This supercharged 6.2-liter V8 has already proven its potential in the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, reaching 1,025 horsepower and completing the quarter-mile in just 8.91 seconds. A Viper with four-digit horsepower would be perfectly capable of restoring prestige to the model, bringing it back to the top of American supercars.

However, at least for now, there are no official plans from Dodge to bring this legendary model back to life. The current priorities of the brand, still within Stellantis, seem oriented toward other market segments and new strategies to gain additional global market share.