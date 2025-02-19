New Dodge Charger Daytona system failure caused by interior light

A recent incident has highlighted some critical issues with the new 2024 electric Dodge Charger Daytona. The owner of a Charger Daytona Scat Pack Stage 2, who runs the YouTube channel Socket Monkey Garage, encountered an unexpected and frustrating problem: the complete lockout of his newly purchased vehicle.

A Dodge Charger Daytona completely locks up due to a simple “problem”

The “bricking”, a term describing a vehicle’s complete inoperability due to software problems, electrical failures, or dead battery, initially manifested as a charging error on the Dodge app. The situation proved more serious when the owner discovered the car was completely without power, with a non-functioning key fob. Complicating matters, the Daytona’s new design features a manual lock hidden under a door handle cover, making access to the cabin more difficult compared to previous models.

Once inside, another challenge emerged: the 12-volt battery, located in the electric rear hatch, was completely dead. With the power seats locked (and Dodge’s explicit warning not to force them manually), the only solution was to climb through the back of the car and over the center console, an issue already known to Dodge engineers during testing. Only by connecting a power bank to the 12-volt system was it possible to restore power and finally unlock the hatch.

Analysis of home security cameras revealed the cause: the passenger door, inadvertently left slightly ajar overnight, had caused the battery to drain due to interior lights remaining on. While seemingly trivial, this incident raises questions about the vehicle’s software management: a future update could implement automatic light shutoff after an extended period.

Although in this case the problem was resolved independently, owners who find themselves in a similar situation are advised to contact a dealership, especially if the car is under warranty. The incident serves as a warning to new Charger Daytona owners: even a simple oversight can cause a complete vehicle lockout, but with the right knowledge, it might be possible to resolve the situation independently.