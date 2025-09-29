New Alfa Romeo Tonale will aim to fix past mistakes

The Alfa Romeo Tonale, which is set to receive a facelift soon, is expected to eventually have a true successor. It’s not yet clear whether it will keep the same name or adopt a new one, but reports suggest production will take place at Stellantis’ Melfi plant in Italy, built on the STLA Medium platform, with a length of around 4.6 meters. The launch, however, remains uncertain.

Alfa Romeo prepares next-gen SUV to replace Tonale

Some insiders believe the project is already underway, though there are no official confirmations yet. More details could emerge between the end of this year and early 2026, when Stellantis presents its new industrial plan, outlining brand strategies through 2030.

If there’s one point industry observers agree on, it’s that Alfa Romeo will seek to avoid the mistakes made with the first generation. The future SUV will need to impress not only with technology but also with a sportier, more aerodynamic design. The goal is to bring back the brand’s trademark character, with styling that conveys charisma and performance that lives up to expectations, delivering the driving pleasure that once made Alfa Romeo cars iconic.

The engine lineup will also play a crucial role. Enthusiasts hope it will include options worthy of the brand’s heritage, without making fans regret the loss of its legendary powertrains. Many are also calling for a Quadrifoglio version, missing from the current Tonale and seen by many as a significant omission.

As for timing and details, we’ll have to wait a few more months, but one thing seems likely: the new Alfa Romeo SUV is unlikely to arrive before 2028, despite earlier speculation about a 2027 debut.