New Alfa Romeo study: over a quarter of Britons regret making a significant financial commitment

Over 25% of Brits say they have immediately regretted making a major financial decision a new study by Alfa Romeo finds

An Alfa Romeo study in the UK

A new study by Alfa Romeo has revealed that Britain is a nation increasingly cautious about commitment – not just in relationships but in financial decisions, lifestyle choices and even in relation to how long people keep their cars.

According to a survey of 2,000 UK drivers, one quarter say they have immediately regretted a big financial decision they have committed to, while over half (54%) admit that they have stayed in a relationship with somebody they know they shouldn’t have.

Despite 76% of UK drivers telling Alfa Romeo they would consider themselves decisive, only 23% described themselves as very decisive when it comes to financial decisions, suggesting that confidence drops when bigger commitments are on the line. In fact, 55% said they have backed out of a commitment at the last minute, with the most likely activities that people have wanted to avoid being exercise (30%) and seeing friends (21%).

To err on the side of caution, nearly a quarter of respondents (23%) said that they would like the choice to be able to ‘test drive’ a new relationship or move to a new city before committing, a mindset that reflects a broader cultural shift towards short-term flexibility. 15% said they would like the option to swap their car every six months if they could, highlighting the desire for more adaptable ownership options.

The new study comes as Alfa Romeo launches a new ‘FLEX & FREE’ service. FLEX & FREE was introduced for the commitment-cautious drivers, and provides greater choice and flexibility for those thinking about their next car. The agreement gives customers the freedom to switch into another Alfa Romeo model or walk away after six months without penalty. The offer is available on the Junior Elettrica Speciale, allowing drivers to try electric driving with the reassurance that they can review their agreement after six months and either choose a new vehicle or exit the agreement entirely.

Jules Tilstone, Managing Director, Alfa Romeo UK, said: “By nature us Brits can tend to be cautious, whether that be in day-to-day decisions, or in bigger lifestyle choices. With the new FLEX & FREE offer we want to help make choosing your next car easier and stress free, providing flexibility and choice, especially for those who are considering the move to electric. We hope that drivers use FLEX & FREE to find the Alfa that suits them and their lifestyle.”

The Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica is the first compact electric vehicle by Alfa Romeo, combining signature Italian style with everyday usability. With up to 255 miles of electric range (WLTP), rapid charging capabilities and cutting-edge driver assistance systems, Junior is made for performance and practicality.

Top 10 Things Brits Most Want to ‘Test Drive’ Before Committing

A relationship – 22% A new job – 21% Living in a new city – 16% Buying a car – 12% Getting a pet – 8% A fitness or health routine – 7% Changing career completely – 6% Starting a family – 3% Buying a home – 3% Running a business – 2%

Top 10 Things Brits Most Want to Swap Out Every Six Months

Home décor/furniture – 2%

Wardrobe/hairstyle – 19%

Job – 17%

Car – 15%

Daily routine – 9%

Partner – 7%

Phone or tech – 13%

Gym/fitness routine – 4%

Commute – 3%

Friendship group – 2%