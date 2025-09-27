New Alfa Romeo Stelvio will define the brand’s future

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio is set to be one of the next major launches from Stellantis’ premium brand. On paper, it should be the next debut, but in recent months rumors have suggested that, surprisingly, the Giulia might arrive first. The only certainty for now is that the initial plans, set for a mid-2025 release for the SUV, will not be met, and the launch will take place later.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: debut may slip to 2027, a key year for the brand’s future

When it finally arrives, the Stelvio will play a central role in Alfa Romeo’s strategy. It is expected to introduce the design language that will define future high-end models and serve as a manifesto of the brand’s new identity. As the management has repeatedly emphasized, Alfa Romeo aims to establish itself as Stellantis’ only true global premium brand, and the Stelvio will be the first concrete step in that direction.

Its styling will carry over some elements already seen on the Junior while also debuting new design cues that will later appear on the new Giulia, the Tonale’s successor, and the upcoming E-segment flagship expected in 2029. This means the Stelvio will not just be an update but the beginning of a new design era.

The Stelvio will also be crucial in defining the powertrain strategy for Alfa Romeo’s future high-end lineup, including the Quadrifoglio range. It remains to be seen whether the flagship versions will rely on fully electric powertrains, high-performance hybrids, or even pure combustion solutions. In any case, this D-segment SUV will mark a decisive step in the evolution of the brand. In the coming months, we should finally learn with more clarity when its debut will take place.