New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: still some doubts about its styling a few months away from debut

Anticipation is growing for the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, whose official unveiling is now imminent. However, a veil of mystery still shrouds some key styling details of the long-awaited SUV. Although recent sightings of prototypes with final bodywork have offered a preview, questions persist about the final design that will characterize the second generation of this iconic Italian model.

The numerous renders that attempt to interpret the styling of the new Stelvio

The debate focuses in particular on the stylistic interpretation of the front end. The numerous renders circulated online in recent weeks, such as the fascinating hypothesis from L’Automobile Magazine that we chose for the cover, or the interesting proposal from Motor.es that we present below, while converging on a dynamic and modern overall image, present significant divergences, especially in the definition of the headlight clusters, front grille and air intakes.

These discrepancies between the different digital reconstructions fuel the curiosity of enthusiasts and insiders alike: which of these visions will come closest to the reality that Alfa Romeo will unveil in a few months? Will the final design of the new Stelvio be able to surprise and confirm the sporty elegance that has always distinguished the Biscione brand, or will it more closely follow one of the interpretations proposed so far?

Styling uncertainty, far from being a flaw, increases the hype around this crucial launch for Alfa Romeo. Enthusiasts are eager to find out how the Centro Stile will have evolved the lines of the successful previous model, maintaining the brand identity and projecting it into the future of the automotive market. So it remains to eagerly await the upcoming revelations to dispel any doubts about the final look of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, an SUV that promises to combine performance, style and unmistakable Italian charm.

Influences with other Biscione models

Early graphic interpretations, of these renders, suggest a strong styling kinship with the recent Alfa Romeo Junior. This hypothesis would see the Stelvio as an enlarged version of it, taking up its distinctive elements.

A second render, however, proposes a different styling approach, with influences reminiscent of the sophisticated and unprecedented 33 Stradale. This perspective introduces a bolder and more distinctive design language for the Stelvio.

Further complicating the picture, a third render, recently published by an Autopareri forum user, features a Stelvio that evokes the unique lines of the Giulia SWB Zagato. This interpretation, while unconventional for an SUV, seems plausible in light of some details observed in the camouflaged prototypes.

The variety of these styling hypotheses underscores how the Alfa Romeo design team is still refining some key aspects. It remains to be seen which of these three visions will come closest to the final version of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, a crucial model for the future of the Biscione brand. Enthusiasts and insiders are waiting with curiosity to discover the stylistic evolution that will characterize this long-awaited SUV.

In the meantime, we recall that recently Cristiano Fiorio, Alfa Romeo’s marketing manager, anticipated that the new Giulia and Stelvio, coming in the second half of 2025 and mid-2026, respectively, will be profoundly renewed in design, powertrains (including hybrid and electric for Stelvio), platform, size and technology. While closing the technological gap with competitors, Alfa Romeo will keep driving pleasure at the center of the project. Fiorio criticizes the excessive technological complexity of current cars, stressing that the goal is to offer intuitive cars focused on the driving experience, taking the minimalist approach of the 33 Stradale as an example. The new Giulia (rival to the Audi A5 and BMW 3 Series) and Stelvio (competitor to the Audi Q5/Q6 e-tron and BMW X3/iX3) will thus aim for a balance between useful technology and an engaging driving experience.