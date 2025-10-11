New Alfa Romeo Stelvio reveal expected soon with details on style and powertrains

The next generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio will have to wait longer than expected. The current model will remain in production until the end of 2027, a clear signal that the debut of the new SUV will not occur before 2028. The hypotheses circulated in recent weeks, which already indicated a delay, therefore seem increasingly well-founded. However, it is not excluded that the first official updates on the project, one of the most anticipated in the future Alfa Romeo range, may arrive during the fall.

According to the latest information, the new Stelvio will be based on the STLA Large platform, the same one destined to also support the next Giulia. Dimensions will grow slightly compared to the current model, while the design will aim for a more dynamic and aerodynamic language, with true sports car proportions and a front end inspired by the Biscione’s new stylistic elements. The goal is to combine elegance, aggression and a more marked technological imprint.

On the technical front, the range will be broad and diversified. Full hybrid, mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions are coming, while fully electric variants will represent the flagship of the offering. The new generation Quadrifoglio, initially planned only in an electric version with about 1,000 horsepower, could instead adopt a high-performance hybrid powertrain, keeping alive the connection with the brand’s sporting tradition.

As for prices, forecasts remain uncertain. Some analysts believe that prices will rise significantly compared to the current generation, while others hypothesize a more balanced strategy to remain competitive in the premium segment. In any case, Alfa Romeo will need to focus on superior build quality, more refined finishes and a technological compartment on par with German rivals.

With the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the brand aims to definitively close the gap with premium giants, confirming its ambition to return among the global protagonists of the D-segment. This is also why the automaker has decided to postpone its debut, because it wants to do things right.