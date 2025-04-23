New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: production delay due to V6 engine?

There is speculation that the decision to expand the SUV’s engine range with thermal variants may have affected the launch timing, causing a delay.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: production delays due to V6 engine

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio is being delayed, and rumors are growing about possible reasons for a launch that is getting long in the tooth. Among the most intriguing speculation is the rumor that the introduction of a powerful V6 engine to the range could be the real cause of this production delay.

The long-awaited debut of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio is being delayed, fueling questions about the reasons for the postponement. The latest rumors coming directly from the Stellantis plant in Cassino speak for themselves: production of the unreleased model will not see the light of day until the middle of next year.

Thus new questions arise. According to some interpretations, the motivation underlying such repositioning in the market would lie in the recent determination to introduce a model characterized by a diversified powertrain range, going beyond the mere offering of electric variants to include endothermic engines as well. In such a scenario, there is the potential integration, possibly in electrified form, of the V6 powertrain currently employed in the flagship Quadrifoglio version.

Is the introduction of the V6 engine causing delays for the new Stelvio?

Is it plausible that the decision to equip the SUV with such a high-performance powertrain is actually slowing down its entry? Usually, integrating a top engine such as a V6 involves more complex and meticulous development and testing processes. Optimizing the trim, transmission and cooling systems to handle the extra power requires significant time and engineering resources. It is therefore safe to assume that Alfa Romeo is devoting special attention to ensuring that this high-performance version of the Stelvio delivers a flawless driving experience worthy of its hallowed brand.

In parallel, other dynamics cannot be ruled out. The current automotive landscape is riddled with challenges related to the global supply chain, availability of electronic components, and market fluctuations. It is possible that these factors are also contributing to a delay in the production and delivery schedule for the new Stelvio, including its eventual V6-engined variant.

What the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will look like

As a reminder of the latest news, we recently saw the first images of prototypes, still concealed by strategic camouflage, which already reveal a disruptive styling evolution for the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025. This model will thus be a de facto SUV that redefines the canons of the segment, embracing an unprecedented coupe-inspired design with flowing lines and bold proportions that sculpt the body in a decidedly more dynamic and eye-catching way than the current model.

The front end promises to be the centerpiece of this transformation. And the undisputed star will be the legendary Alfa Romeo shield, reinterpreted with a sharper, more contemporary cut, a styling language that echoes the boldness of the recent Junior. On the sides, the eye will be caught by slim, elongated LED headlights, flanked by an innovative horizontal light signature that extends elegantly along the entire grille. This is a strong styling choice that lends an instantly recognizable visual identity. The main headlamps will most likely be integrated in a lower position in the bodywork, almost camouflaged, contributing to a clean, minimalist and decidedly up-to-date nose.

The rear window, featuring a distinct slant, will give a sleek and sporty appearance. The new LED light clusters, with their distinctive diamond shape, echo the styling language anticipated in the official 2024 teasers, creating a strong visual coherence. A question still remains as to whether or not the full-width light surround will be confirmed, an element that could further emphasize the modernity and originality of the rear design.