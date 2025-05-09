New Alfa Romeo Spider: here’s what it could look like – Video

The Spider name could soon make the hearts of enthusiasts beat faster again. Digital creator Tommaso D’Amico recently published on his YouTube channel an original rendering that reimagines one of the most iconic convertibles of all time in a modern way: the Alfa Romeo Spider. The video explores both the external aesthetics and the interior of the model, offering a contemporary vision of a car that has deeply marked the history of the brand and the entire automotive landscape.

New Alfa Romeo Spider: here’s what it could look like according to a new render

Produced from 1966 to 2010, the Spider was for decades the symbol of Italian open-air sportiness. Elegant and dynamic, it has evolved over time while maintaining its charm intact. Among its most famous versions is the 1968 Spider 1300 Junior, created to make the legend accessible to a wider audience without sacrificing the sporty character typical of the brand.

The proposed concept represents a style exercise that combines tradition and innovation. The lines recall those of the classic Spider but are reinterpreted with modern and aerodynamic language. The materials used in the virtual design are cutting-edge, and the interior features a redesigned dashboard with latest-generation digital systems, designed to offer an immersive driving experience that keeps pace with the times.

From a technical point of view, the render envisions a 2.2 Turbo gasoline engine with 240 horsepower, paired with rear-wheel drive and manual transmission, a choice that appeals to lovers of purer and more engaging driving. However, the future introduction of hybrid or full electric versions is not ruled out, in line with the market’s evolution toward more sustainable mobility.

The bodywork is proposed in vibrant and sophisticated colors, designed to enhance the young and dynamic spirit of the model. The whole gives the image of a roadster projected into the future but deeply rooted in Alfa Romeo’s stylistic heritage.

At the moment, there is no official confirmation of a return to production of the Spider, but some rumors suggest that the project could be part of the exclusive Alfa Romeo Bottega program. After the creation of the new 33 Stradale, a limited edition Spider could be the second chapter in this series dedicated to collector’s models, intended for a select clientele.