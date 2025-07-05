New Alfa Romeo Montreal: sleek lines and cutting-edge tech for the future model

The legendary Alfa Romeo Montreal returns to the spotlight thanks to the creativity of Italian designer Mirko del Prete, who shared his personal, modern reinterpretation of the iconic Biscione model on his Instagram page MDP Automotive. The images and video showcase how a modern-day Montreal could look, staying true to the spirit of the original while adopting contemporary lines and advanced technologies.

Alfa Romeo Montreal: this is how a modern version could look

In his render, the digital creator took a respectful approach to the legendary model, updating its proportions and design details without compromising its soul. The result is a coupé with elegant yet muscular lines, fully aligned with today’s design trends but still echoing the unmistakable character of the original Montreal. Enthusiasts on social media have widely praised the reinterpretation, proving that the Montreal’s timeless appeal remains intact after more than half a century.

The history of the Montreal dates back to 1967, when Alfa Romeo unveiled the prototype at Expo 67 in Montreal. Originally conceived as a pure styling exercise, the concept was so well received that the Italian automaker decided to put it into production between 1970 and 1977. The design was penned by Marcello Gandini for Bertone, while the beating heart of the coupé was a 2.6-liter V8 derived from the Tipo 33 Stradale.

Although the engine’s performance was slightly tamed for road use and the chassis was based on the Alfa Romeo Giulia, the Montreal remained an exclusive, high-performance car, with just 3,925 units produced. Despite the commercial challenges brought on by the 1970s energy crisis, its V8 even found success in powerboat racing, cementing the Montreal’s status as a true icon.