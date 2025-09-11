New Alfa Romeo Matta Q4: imagined return of the legendary off-roader

Digital creator Tommaso D’Amico, known for his Made in Italy design visions, has reinterpreted an icon from the past: the Alfa Romeo Matta, the Biscione’s first and only off-roader, produced between 1951 and 1953. Through a video render, he imagined what a new Matta Q4 might look like today, purely as a design exercise, with no actual production plans behind it.

Alfa Romeo Matta Q4: a modern reimagining of the legendary off-roader

In Tommaso D’Amico’s project, the modern Alfa Romeo Matta features bold proportions and sculpted lines, with carefully modeled surfaces that give it a strong, contemporary character. The bodywork, shown in a refined “Montecarlo Metallic Blue”, blends sportiness with elegance while conveying a sense of freedom and adventure.

The front end is defined by a large grille and sharp LED headlights, while flared wheel arches and exclusive alloy wheels highlight its off-road attitude. The overall package balances strength and elegance, making the SUV instantly recognizable.

The interior is envisioned with the same mix of ruggedness and refinement, featuring black leather with contrast stitching, brushed aluminum inserts, a three-spoke sport steering wheel, and a multifunction digital dashboard, all enhanced by LED ambient lighting for a modern, upscale feel.

As for powertrains, the lineup could hypothetically include a 2.0-liter turbo gasoline engine with 250 hp, a 2.2-liter diesel with 210 hp for tougher off-road routes, and a 280-hp plug-in hybrid combining performance with sustainability.

In the designer’s vision, the Alfa Romeo Matta Q4 would not just be an off-roader, but a vehicle that blends freedom, technology, and timeless style, equally at home on city streets and rough terrain. A design tribute that celebrates Alfa Romeo’s past while looking boldly to the future.