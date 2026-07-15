New Alfa Romeo Giulietta could bring the compact hatchback back to life

Alfa Romeo has confirmed plans for a new C-segment hatchback, but the company has not yet revealed its name or design. Restomod GT has stepped into this gap with a series of independent social media renderings that imagine a possible successor to the Giulietta.

The project does not preview the production model and has no connection with Alfa Romeo. The artist chose the Giulietta name to express the desire for a compact car that could sit alongside the brand’s SUVs without fully adopting their shape, reviving a formula that remained part of the Alfa Romeo range until 2020.

New Alfa Romeo Giulietta imagined as an elegant everyday hatchback

Restomod GT imagined the future car in a more affordable configuration, avoiding the aerodynamic additions and aggressive details normally associated with a high-performance version. The body retains a traditional five-door layout, although the increased ground clearance and deeper lower section introduce a few crossover-inspired elements that have become difficult to avoid even in the compact segment.

The front end revolves around Alfa Romeo’s shield grille, positioned between extremely slim headlights and large air intakes in the lower bumper. Clean surfaces define the side profile, where integrated door handles and a gently sloping roofline create a lighter appearance without compromising access to the rear seats.

The rear follows the same understated approach and avoids overly elaborate solutions. A light bar connects the taillights across the tailgate, while the rear window slopes toward a compact spoiler. This combination gives the car a more dynamic profile without making it look like an extreme performance model. The wheels also feature a deliberately simple design that suits the idea of a Giulietta created for everyday use.

Restomod GT has not developed the cabin to the same level of detail, but the artist imagines a modern, driver-focused interior where technology does not erase Alfa Romeo’s traditional character. The render offers a personal interpretation of an elegant and practical Giulietta that could still provide an engaging driving experience, leaving possible sports versions for a later stage.

Alfa Romeo’s return to the compact segment no longer exists only as a rumor. Stellantis has announced a new C-segment hatchback that will use the multi-energy STLA One platform and support several powertrain options. However, Alfa Romeo has not confirmed the Giulietta name. The company could revive it to capitalize on its historical appeal or choose a completely new badge.

Until Alfa Romeo officially unveils the car, Restomod GT’s work remains a purely visual proposal rather than an indication of the design chosen by the Alfa Romeo Styling Center.