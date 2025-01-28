New Alfa Romeo Giulia, this is how the new sedan was imagined in a video

The latest rumors are talking strongly about a crossover design, leaving enthusiasts in high anticipation. But what will the new Giulia really look like? Among the many hypotheses, Tommaso D’Amico’s stands out, offering us a fascinating vision of the sedan’s future, both externally and internally for its interior, including possible engine equipment.

Various hypotheses for the new car

In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about the new Alfa Romeo Giulia. Just in the last few hours following some rumors from France that Biscione CEO Santo Ficili himself has confirmed a big design change for the model with its second generation that we will see during 2026. Apparently the car will have a style closer to that of a crossover rather than that of a sedan although this news seems to have left a number of doubts among all industry stakeholders.

In the meantime, however, on the web the speculation continues from independent designers who are trying to hypothesize according to their own ideas of course, what the final look of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia could be. This is the case of designer and architect Tommaso D’Amico, who on his YouTube channel in the past few hours posted a video in which he hypothesizes his strictly personal interpretation of what the next generation of the D-segment sedan of the Biscione car manufacturer could look like.

In addition to the exterior, the cabin is also imagined

Of course, this is certainly not the first time the designer has speculated on the appearance of the future Giulia. Over the years and months, D’Amico has refined his hypothesis, which obviously also takes into account the latest design innovations introduced by Alfa Romeo while remaining faithful to the style of the current model whose design has often been awarded and praised by enthusiasts and all those who are doing the necessary work.

As is almost always the case in his renderings, D’Amico not only imagined the car’s exterior but also showed how its interior might change. In addition, the designer also tried to imagine an intriguing hypothesis regarding the engine by predicting that the car could also have in its range a version with a 200-hp 2.0 TURBO gasoline engine. In addition, we would like to mention that the new Alfa Romeo Giulia will be produced on the STLA Large platform at the Stellantis plant in Cassino where it will arrive about a year after the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio.