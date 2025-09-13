New Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio set to be among the best in its segment

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio will remain the brand’s flagship version in the D-segment even with the next generation, expected between 2027 and 2028. For now, information is scarce, as neither the design nor the powertrain has been revealed. At first, it seemed certain that an all-electric version with nearly 1,000 horsepower would be introduced, a move that would have set new standards in the segment. In recent months, however, rumors suggest a change of course, with Alfa Romeo planning to retain a combustion engine paired with some form of electrification. Some sources point to Maserati’s Nettuno V6 as the likely candidate, leveraging synergies already announced between the two Stellantis brands, although there is still no official confirmation.

Future Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio promises power and prestige in the D-segment

What does seem certain is that the new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio will remain a high-level vehicle, capable of delivering extraordinary performance, superior driving pleasure, and dynamics that stay true to the Italian automaker’s sporting tradition. The future Giulia Quadrifoglio will need to deliver fresh excitement and represent a clear step forward compared to the current model, leaving no room for mistakes, as the spotlight will be firmly on the top-of-the-range version. Alfa Romeo knows this project will play a key role in its global growth strategy and must strengthen the brand’s image as a premium marque within Stellantis.

The new Giulia, which will be built on the STLA Large platform, will represent the highest expression of the brand in terms of design, technology, performance, and build quality. With this car, Alfa Romeo aims to reinforce its international position, blending elegance, innovation, and sportiness. The Quadrifoglio will become the symbol of a new era, capable of projecting the brand into the future without giving up the qualities that have made it unique and recognizable for more than a century of automotive history.