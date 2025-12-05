New Alfa Romeo Giulia: a high-performance gas engine version is a must

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia stands as one of the most anticipated future models for the brand. Alfa Romeo originally planned its debut for spring 2026. Today the timeline has changed, and the launch now appears likely between the second half of 2027 and early 2028. For now, the project remains under strict secrecy. The brand has released no official teasers and no patent images exist. Photographers have not spotted any camouflaged prototypes on public roads. All the visual reconstructions seen so far rely only on assumptions and on the few hints shared over time by company executives.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia will have fastback design and Hybrid powertrains

The next Alfa Romeo Giulia will abandon the classic three-box sedan layout. It will remain a sedan, but it will adopt a fastback shape with a short rear tail and a more flowing, coupe-like line. Sources describe a shift toward a “two-and-a-half-box” configuration that delivers a more dynamic and modern profile. Thanks to the STLA Large platform, the new generation should also grow slightly in size, just like the future Stelvio.

The powertrain strategy continues to evolve. Alfa Romeo will offer electric versions alongside electrified combustion engines. All traditional engines will use some form of hybrid technology. The brand will not introduce pure combustion units. Many enthusiasts still hope Alfa Romeo keeps a true high-performance thermal variant in the lineup, so the range does not focus only on efficiency-oriented setups.

The main question now concerns the future Quadrifoglio. Early reports pointed to a fully electric flagship with output beyond 1,000 horsepower. More recent rumors suggest Alfa Romeo may revise the plan and introduce a high-performance hybrid Quadrifoglio instead. At this stage, however, these remain unconfirmed scenarios.

To receive official and final details about the new Giulia, the public will likely need to wait until 2026. In that year, Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa should outline the long-term strategies for each brand, including Alfa Romeo. Only then will the true direction of the brand’s most iconic sedan become clear.