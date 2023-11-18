New Alfa Romeo Duetto: does a video anticipate its return?

Alfa Romeo Duetto is one of the most iconic and beloved cars in the history of the Biscione brand. Born in 1966 and produced until 1994, the Italian spider has captured the hearts of many enthusiasts with its elegant and sporty design, enjoyable driving experience, and presence in some films. There has long been talk of a possible return of the Duetto, which could be one of the surprises Alfa Romeo has in store for the future. But what could the new Alfa Romeo Duetto be like?

New Alfa Romeo Duetto: a video render appeared on YouTube envisions the appearance of a future Spider

To answer this question, designer Tommaso D’Amico has created a video render that imagines the new Duetto in a modern and futuristic guise, but always with the original spirit of the spider. The render is based on the latest developments from Alfa Romeo.

The front of the new Alfa Romeo Duetto takes inspiration from the classic Alfa Romeo badge but makes it larger and more prominent, with a honeycomb grille that conceals the air intake. The headlights are slimmer and sharper, with an LED signature that recalls the brand logo. The bumper is more massive and sporty, featuring large side air intakes and a lower aluminum protection.

The side of the new Duetto is characterized by a high and dynamic beltline that emphasizes the musculature of the spider. The door handles are retractable to improve aerodynamics and the cleanliness of the design. The alloy wheels are generously sized.

The rear of the new Alfa Romeo Duetto is dominated by the sloping rear window and integrated spoiler, giving the spider a sporty and dynamic look. The LED taillights have a horizontal shape that extends to the tailgate. The bumper is also massive and sporty.

The new Alfa Romeo Duetto could be based on the new STLA Medium platform from the Stellantis group, intended for medium-sized and high-performance vehicles. This platform will allow the Duetto to have a range of over 700 km on a single charge. The power of the electric motor is not known, but it is estimated to be around 500 hp.

The new Alfa Romeo Duetto could be launched in the market in 2028, but there is no confirmed news at the moment. It is also unclear whether it will be a limited edition vehicle like the recent Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale or if it will be produced in series.