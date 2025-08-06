New Alfa Romeo 4C: here’s what its successor could look like

Alfa Romeo boasts a long tradition of compact sports cars, and among these the 4C occupies a special place in enthusiasts’ hearts. Produced between 2013 and 2020, it was the last true mid-engine sports car from the brand, excluding the new 33 Stradale, which is offered in ultra-limited edition. Within a few years, the 4C has already become a small modern classic, with constantly rising prices in the used car market.

New Alfa Romeo 4C? A render tries to imagine it, but the result divides opinion

It’s therefore not surprising that online there are those who try to imagine a possible successor, dreaming of a grand return. This is the case with Instagram account @cool.car.design, which published a render of a hypothetical 2026 Alfa Romeo sports car. The project attracted attention, but also divided enthusiasts’ opinions.

The front end vaguely recalls the Toyota Supra, with the classic Alfa grille flanked by large air intakes and a muscular hood. However, the overall appearance resembles a Japanese sports car more than a true Alfa. The arched roofline and slim, horizontal rear light clusters nod to the Mercedes-AMG GT, so much so that without the Biscione logo, it could easily be mistaken for a German coupé.

The sculpted sides, lateral air intakes and low, wide proportions contribute to an aggressive look, but according to many, the proposed design lacks the identity and distinctive elegance that have always distinguished the Italian brand’s sports cars.

While not entirely convincing, this styling exercise confirms how much the 4C continues to exert fascination, to the point of fueling the imagination of designers and fans. The desire for a successor more accessible than the 33 Stradale is strong. Who knows if Alfa Romeo will ever take up this challenge.