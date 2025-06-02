New Abarth 595: Scorpion’s combustion engine comeback might be surprising

In recent days, news of a possible return of Abarth to gasoline engines has generated great interest. The rumor quickly gained traction globally, reigniting the hopes of long-time Abarth fans eager to see the brand shift back to its performance-driven origins after a lukewarm reception to its first electric models. The limited sales of zero-emission versions could push Stellantis to reconsider the brand’s strategy, and it’s precisely in this context that the idea of a new Abarth 595 with a turbocharged gasoline engine takes hold.

Abarth 595: a return to combustion engines coming? Purists’ dream takes shape

The collective imagination was reignited by a video published by the YouTube channel Motor Bike Review Update, which presents a realistic render of what could be a future generation of the celebrated sport compact. Aggressive lines, lowered stance, marked aerodynamic details and, above all, a sound that promises real emotions: the hypothesis of a new thermal 595 has already won the hearts of many.

Should the model become reality, a profound evolution is expected both in terms of design and technology. An even bolder aesthetic, renewed interiors, and modern equipment would unite with that unmistakable character made of rumble, torque, and responsiveness that has always distinguished the brand.

With Antonio Filosa’s arrival at the helm of Stellantis, hopes for an Abarth brand revival seem more concrete. The new CEO could indeed revise industrial plans to bring back high-performance thermal models to the lineup, capable of satisfying those who still seek real emotions from the Scorpion brand, on the road and beyond.

Could the new Abarth 595 represent the first step in this direction? At the moment it’s just a suggestion, but if it truly materializes, it would be a strong signal for the market and a joy for lovers of made-in-Italy sporty driving.