Neue Klasse pure electric genius: BMW’s master plan for EV dominance

“Neue Klasse” isn’t just Munich’s latest marketing buzzword dreamt up by executives in expensive suits. It is a cold, calculated industrial roadmap that BMW has been rolling out with terrifying precision, model by model and platform by platform.

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It all kicked off late last summer with the iX3, followed swiftly by the new i3, the refreshed X5, and the flagship 7 Series. But if you look beneath the sheet metal, you’ll realize BMW is actually playing a clever game of trick-or-treat on two very distinct tracks.

The first track is pure, unadulterated engineering wizardry. This is where the Neue Klasse label gets real, riding on the dedicated NCAR, or New Cluster Architecture. Reserved strictly for pure EVs like the iX3 and the i3, NCAR brings next-generation cylindrical battery cells, totally overhauled electric motors, and digital brainpower designed to outsmart your smartphone. This is the brave new world BMW promises when it wants to sound visionary at press conferences.

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Then comes the second track: the visual illusion. Here, the Neue Klasse velvet rope opens wide to welcome heavyweights like the 7 Series and the updated X5. They wear the family uniform but beneath the fancy dress, they still cling to the flexible CLAR multi-energy platform. In fact, the X5 will even squeeze in a hydrogen powertrain alongside traditional engines.

Looking down the roadmap, Munich’s grand design becomes crystal clear. The iX4 will drop in 2027 as a sleek derivative of the iX3, inheriting the same NCAR architecture and styling cues. A revamped i4 will follow suit from the i3, while wagon lovers get the i3 Touring.

Further down the line, an entry-level all-electric i1 is lurking in development. Meanwhile, models like the X1, X2, and 5 Series will stick to their current underpinnings while getting a fashion makeover to fit the Neue Klasse aesthetic.